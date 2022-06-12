Country wide problems

According to an Associated Press article, most states are having the same problems with backed up cases and fewer attorneys that Indiana has.

• A January American Bar Association report states that Oregon has 31% of the public defenders it needs, and existing ones would have to work more than 26 hours each weekday to cover caseloads.

• New Mexico was short 600 public defenders.

• New Hampshire had about 800 defendants without lawyers.

• Wisconsin had a shortage of 60 public defenders.

• In May, Maine earmarked $1 million to hire its first five public defenders after relying on contracts with private attorneys. The five will focus on rural areas.