Allen County, like most of the country, has a backlog of trials that were delayed by the pandemic.
Now, the courts are trying to catch up.
“Due to the COVID shutdowns in 2020 and 2021, the trial schedule is approximately six months behind,” said John McGauley, Allen Superior Court executive. When the shutdowns ended, social distancing requirements slowed the ability to conduct trials.
The delays cause problems for defendants, victims and their families, said Stacey Davis, part of the leadership team for Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy, also called JAVA. The local group seeks justice for all involved in the legal system.
Davis waited more than three years for the man who murdered her son, Codi McCann, to be found guilty and sentenced. Quentin Stewart went to trial in December 2019 for the December 2016 fatal shooting. He was sentenced a month later to 70 years in prison.
Continuances in the case were triggered after the first public defender resigned just before the trial’s original date then again when the replacement public defender resigned.
Such delays, she said, are frustrating and irritating.
State vs. federal
“The backlog in state court is astounding,” Federal Public Defender Michelle Kraus said. She represents defendants facing federal criminal charges.
Allen County and the surrounding counties are getting by “but just barely,” she said. Allen County, as part of Indiana’s county court system, conducts criminal trials when state charges are filed.
At the federal level, cases are not backed up, said Kraus, who serves the U.S. Northern District of Indiana. Kraus was an Allen County public defender from 1993 to 2019 and interim Allen County chief public defender for the state before transitioning to the federal system in 2020.
“In the federal system, it’s not been bad because they just stopped charging people,” Kraus said. Cases rolled over to state level.
Federal courts mostly handle cases dealing with drugs or felons with firearms, which could also be state-level offenses. Bank robbery and child pornography are often federal cases but are more rare.
During social distancing, the federal court in Fort Wayne often conducted hearings via video, as did the county. The federal court also conducted trials using a video feed, Kraus said.
U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady resumed in-person hearings in July 2020, as soon as she was able to. Keeping federal cases moving through the courts eased any backlogs, Kraus said.
When Allen Superior Court resumed in-person trials, social distancing requirements made selecting juries difficult, McGauley said.
William Lebrato, Allen County’s chief public defender, said having to change the jury selection process contributed to the case backlog. The courts weren’t able to assemble as many prospective jurors in the same place at one time, and jurors sat spaced apart in the spectators’ seats instead of in the jury box.
The distancing meant the court could conduct only one major trial a week instead of the usual two, Lebrato said. Allen County’s courts returned to conducting two trials a week this month; however, they’ll start on different days because the courts still enforce some distancing requirements.
One judge would have jury selection Monday and the trial itself Tuesday, and another judge would have jury selection Tuesday and start Wednesday.
Allen’s advantage
Many state and federal courts are short on public defenders, which adds to the backlog. Allen County officials say that’s not been a problem here, however.
“I’ve been lucky,” Lebrato said. Although his office lost about six public defenders during the pandemic, some attorneys moved back to Allen County. Lebrato has filled the vacated positions.
Public defenders are lawyers paid for by the state or federal government to represent defendants who can’t afford to hire an attorney. This is done to meet the requirements of the U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment, which addresses trial rights including assistance of counsel, and the 14th Amendment, which covers due process.
“I’ve talked to chief public defenders all across the state,” Lebrato said, adding that the problem seems worse in the larger counties.
In Indiana, public defenders are paid a flat fee monthly for the cases they handle, often while maintaining their own practice. “Some smaller counties are paying competitive wages with a much smaller caseload,” Lebrato said.
Indiana was warned about this at the state level in 2016 by the nonprofit Sixth Amendment Center. That advocacy group delivered a 228-page review, but Indiana officials haven’t adopted any of the recommendations.
“COVID hasn’t caused any problems that weren’t already there,” said Jon Mosher, deputy director of the Sixth Amendment Center. “In many jurisdictions, there are more people requiring representation than there are lawyers.”
County courts can opt out of state oversight, which means public defenders’ workloads and their time spent on each case isn’t watched, Mosher said. Indiana also pays a monthly fee for defenders who essentially work part time, which Mosher thinks is a conflict of priorities.
“The more time they put into an appointed case, the less time they have for their own practices,” he said.
Davis, from JAVA, believes a consequence is that Allen County defendants accused of lesser felonies and misdemeanors aren’t getting enough time from public defenders.
“The ones that we have are so overworked, they can’t communicate with clients,” she said.
Davis said that leads to defendants stuck in the county jail being unable to reach their lawyers and accepting plea agreements without adequate legal guidance.
Hunting unicorns
Candidates for open public defender positions are hard to find.
“There’s an overall lawyer shortage in Indiana,” said Andrew Cullan, director of public policy and communications for the Indiana Public Defender Commission.
Only four of the state’s 92 counties meet the 100% threshold of having enough attorneys to handle residents’ needs, he said. Allen County has only 50% of the necessary lawyers, according to figures from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
When a county loses a public defender, those remaining need to pick up extra cases.
“It’s clearly a domino effect if one or two public defenders are gone and cannot be replaced,” Kraus said.
County prosecutors are also having trouble finding qualified people.
“What we’re hearing anecdotally around the state is everybody’s struggling,” said Mike McAlexander, Allen County’s chief deputy prosecutor. “We’ve had difficulties meeting staff levels to what we want.”
Law schools are graduating fewer students, compared with 2008 when there was a glut, McAlexander said. Enrollments are down, and the number of Indiana law schools has decreased.
“At one point, we had five,” he said. “Now, we’re down to three.”
Valparaiso University’s law school closed when the class of 2020 graduated, and Indiana Tech Law School’s program ended in 2017 after only four years. That leaves Notre Dame and Indiana University’s schools in Indianapolis and Bloomington. And Notre Dame considers itself a national school, McAlexander said.
Law schools usually close after losing accreditation because not enough graduates pass the bar exam each year. Kraus said law schools created a surplus 10 to 15 years ago, during the recession, by lowering standards. Now they’re “upping their game” to ensure they have students who will pass the bar exam, she said.
McAlexander said that even when Valparaiso’s law school was open, many of its students looked at nearby Chicago for jobs, so that produced fewer Indiana lawyers.
Most professions have that situation in Indiana, Cullan said. People educated here leave the state for better positions. Indiana wants to retain people, but that takes funding, he said.