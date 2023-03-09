A man who police say hit Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey on Interstate 69 now faces a murder charge in DeKalb County.
Terry D. Sands II, 42, of Marion has also been charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, and operating with a controlled substance resulting in death.
An off-duty Fort Wayne Police Department officer, Matthew McGill, was traveling in his fully marked police car on I-69 when he noticed an erratic driver, later identified as Sands, according to court documents.
McGill said Sands was "moving around aggressively in the vehicle and yelling" as he continued to drive recklessly. The officer then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle took off "at a high rate of speed," fishtailing in the process, a probable cause affidavit says.
He said he saw Bailey attempting to deploy stop sticks, a tool used to deflate tires, before watching Sands drive directly toward Bailey, striking him.
McGill then stopped the pursuit to try to render aid to Bailey, before bystanders came to assist. He then turned his attention to Sands to make an arrest, but said he "refused to listen to verbal commands and force had to be used to take him into police custody."
Bailey was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Sands was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, where he was checked for injuries and offered a certified chemical test for intoxication, which he refused. A search warrant was granted by DeKalb Superior Court Judge Monte Brown.
A blood draw from Sands showed the presence of marijuana, the probable cause affidavit says.
Neal Blythe, prosecuting attorney in DeKalb County, said in a statement that the charges are the first step toward seeking justice for Bailey's family and the law enforcement.
"Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers continue to go out to the family of Master Trooper Bailey," Blythe said. "They have been forced to face the most horrible tragedy any family could ever suffer. Master Trooper Bailey served the people of DeKalb County and the State of Indiana with honor and courage, and his loss has left a hole in our community."