A man who police say intentionally hit Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey on Interstate 69 now faces a murder charge in DeKalb County.
Terry D. Sands II, 42, of Marion also has been charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, resulting in death.
An off-duty Fort Wayne Police Department officer, Matthew McGill, was traveling in his fully marked police car on I-69 when he noticed an erratic driver, later identified as Sands, according to court documents.
McGill said Sands was “moving around aggressively in the vehicle and yelling” as he continued to drive recklessly. The officer then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle took off “at a high rate of speed,” fishtailing in the process, a probable cause affidavit says.
McGill said he saw Bailey attempting to deploy stop sticks, a tool used to deflate tires, before watching Sands drive directly toward Bailey, striking him.
McGill then stopped the pursuit to render aid to Bailey, before other drivers offered assistance. McGill then turned his attention to Sands to make an arrest. But, McGill said in the court filing, Sands “refused to listen to verbal commands and force had to be used to take him into police custody.”
Bailey was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Sands was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, where he was checked for injuries and offered a chemical test for intoxication, which he refused. A search warrant was granted by DeKalb Superior Court Judge Monte Brown. A blood draw from Sands showed the presence of marijuana, the probable cause affidavit says.
During an interview with Indiana State Police, Sands said he smoked marijuana an hour before the fatal crash. When he was pulled over, McGill didn’t immediately get out of the squad car, so Sands said he assumed it was sign to go, court records say. Sands said he meant to hit the trooper’s car “so that he would be the one dying instead of Master Trooper Bailey,” according to court documents.
Sands then claimed Bailey jumped in front of him. However, all collected video footage and the preliminary crash reconstruction show no indication Sands made an attempt to change his path once he steered his car at the trooper or that the trooper put himself in the path of the car.
Video shows Sands exiting his vehicle after striking Bailey and “aggressively” walking toward McGill and Bailey’s body before resisting arrest by McGill, DeKalb County Chief Sheriff Ben Rice and Auburn Police Department Officer Kayla Hurley, court records say.
An autopsy shows Bailey died on impact and his death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries.
Neal Blythe, DeKalb County prosecuting attorney, said in a statement that the charges are the first step toward seeking justice for Bailey’s family and law enforcement officers.
“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers continue to go out to the family of Master Trooper Bailey,” Blythe said. “They have been forced to face the most horrible tragedy any family could ever suffer. Master Trooper Bailey served the people of DeKalb County and the State of Indiana with honor and courage, and his loss has left a hole in our community.”