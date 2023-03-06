A suspect was charged with murder Monday, not long after the Allen County Coroner’s Office released a ruling that a 29-year-old man’s death was a homicide.
Jerico Simmons, 28, whose address was listed as confidential in online court records, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon to face the charge.
Timothy Leroy Coates, 29, of Fort Wayne, was identified by the coroner’s office as the victim of Feb. 27 shooting. He was shot in the 13000 block of Ledgestone Place in southwest Fort Wayne and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he died.
Coates’ death is the eighth homicide for Allen County in 2023. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputies who responded to the shooting have said the suspect and victim were attending a small gathering at a residence in the area before the shooting.
Simmons was arrested in Grant County about three hours after the shooting and was being held in the Allen County Jail on a possible parole violation prior to his murder charge being filed.
Coates’ death remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.