The suspect in a June 2021 slaying at a Lake James home has pleaded guilty to murder and burglary charges, the Steuben County prosecutor's office said today.
Prosecutors will recommend Matthew R. Hoover receive a sentence of 55 to 95 years in prison at sentencing, according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday in Steuben Circuit Court. Under the agreement, charges of attempted rape and attempted abuse of a corpse would be dismissed.
Hoover left two Michelob Ultra beer cans in the home of Wilma Ball, 82, providing detectives with DNA samples used to charge him with her June 23, 2021, slaying, court records said.
Ball was found partially clothed lying face-down toward the foot of her blood-soaked bed. County sheriff's deputies responded to the Ball residence after two friends said she missed her golf game, court records said.
When they searched the home, sheriff's deputies found a garage screen window cut or torn, and two male socks discarded that had animal hair on them close to the window. Ball did not have any pets, court documents said.
They also found a Michelob beer can upside down on a nightstand and another on top of the toilet tank in a bathroom. Both were empty and taken for DNA testing. DNA from at least one of the cans matched Hoover's DNA, court records said.