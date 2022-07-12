A 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult Tuesday with shooting and badly injuring another young girl.
Elaysha N. Underwood was formally charged in Allen Superior Court with attempted murder and a using a gun to commit the crime.
Fort Wayne police were called at 11 a.m. July 6 to 512 Picadilly Circle, near South Hanna and Lafayette streets, because of an unknown problem, and found a juvenile girl in the backyard with life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to a hospital and determined to be in critical condition. Her name and age have not been released and an updated condition was not available.
Police found her lying in a backyard with a gunshot wound to her head, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Detective Ben Miller. It's unclear in the probable cause affidavit when police believe the girl was shot.
Records from the victim's phone revealed a conversation on Instagram between her and Underwood between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. the night before. Underwood told the victim she was going to her house. After arriving, Underwood became increasingly upset because the other girl wouldn't let her in, court records said.
Underwood told police she previously had a sexual relationship with the victim. One female witness told police she had previously seen Underwood with a gun. Another witness told police she had seen social media posts of Underwood with a gun.