A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty today to a murder charge stemming from an October shooting.
Austin Moran of Fort Wayne faces up to 65 years in prison. He has avoided up to 20 more years in prison when a firearm enhancement was dismissed.
Multiple people left the courtroom in tears as Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns asked Moran why he was guilty of murder. Moran said he intentionally killed Yael Edu Esparza, 19, on Oct. 2.
Moran said he kept shooting Esparza because he would not die, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Det. Liza Anglin of the Fort Wayne Police Department. A witness told police that shortly before the shooting, he was walking with Moran but left after the teen said he was going to rob Esparza of “carts,” which are marijuana cartridges for vaping.
As he was walking away, the witness said he heard gunshots and ran back to the area to find Moran “sitting in a daze on the front porch,” court documents said.
While trying to locate Moran, Officer Cameron Stuttle, who works in the area Moran lived in, spoke to a woman at the residence who said she tracked Moran with the Life360 app, but his location was turned off, according to court documents. When the woman called Moran in front of the officer, the teen told her, “it happened over an hour and half ago,” court records said.
Moran said that after seeing Esparza has a fun, he reflexively pulled out his and shot the victim.
Moran is scheduled to be sentenced May 26. At that time a judge will determine his sentence and if owes any restitution.