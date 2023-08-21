A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after admitting to his role in a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
Riley Irving is one of two Fort Wayne teens who have accepted responsibility for the shooting. Naing Nwge, 16, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 8 for his role in the violent robbery.
Both teens were charged with attempted murder, robbery, armed robbery and criminal confinement in connection with the October shooting.
Irving was also ordered by Allen Superior Judge David Zent to pay $9,894 to the man he shot in the chest. The man who was shot, one of two injured in the case, told the other victim after the shooting that he was going to die and asked him to take care of his daughter, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Darrin Strayer.
Sentencing was laid out in Irving's plea agreement, requiring concurrent sentences for attempted murder, robbery and armed robbery. Irving was also sentenced to the maximum years allowed for each of his charges.
Once Irving has served his time in prison, he will serve an additional five years on probation.
Police arrested Irving and Ngwe shortly after the shooting, court records show. Irving was identified based on a tattoo police recognized from a traffic stop months earlier. The defendants' two victims told police they drove up to Fort Wayne from Indianapolis to meet someone at an apartment complex.
After arriving, the defendants held them at gunpoint and went through their pockets, the victims told police. After being told they would be shot or killed if they moved, the victims said they were put in a car.
Once in the car, the men were driven around the city as Irving and Ngwe tried to get money from one of the victim's bank cards and ordered him to send them money through CashApp, according to court documents. The drive ended at the location of the shooting.
The gunshot victim kept nudging his friend to signal he needed to get out of the car and run, records said. The friend escaped the car and ran, hearing gunshots as he fled to a wooded area.
When the second victim heard his friend screaming for help, he ran back to find his friend suffering from the gunshot wound, court records show. That was when the first victim pleaded with his friend to watch over his daughter.
If Zent accepts Ngwe's plea agreement at sentencing, the 16-year-old will be sentenced to 15 years for two counts of robbery.