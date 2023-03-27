A Fort Wayne teen received Monday the maximum sentence of 65 years for the 2022 murder of Luke Borror.
Aung San Oo, 16, was originally charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, and a sentence enhancement for using a firearm. He pleaded guilty to felony murder on Feb. 21, and the other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Oo was the second suspect to admit fault to charges related to Borror's murder after Swar Hit pleaded guilty to robbery as part of an agreement to dismiss his felony murder charge. Hit made his plea Oct. 6.
Oo is accused of shooting and killing Borror during a vape deal gone wrong about 7:40 p.m. April 6 in the parking lot of New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road.
As the congregation was in service inside, the three met outside to deal puff bars, which are one-use vape devices, according to court documents. Borror was on the phone with a friend at the time who reported hearing voices, a thump and gunshots.
Court documents say police obtained a video from the church that showed Hit carrying a backpack and handing it to Oo before it was place on the rear end of Borror's car. Borror took out a white bag out of his car and then struggled with Oo over the backpack.
Hit moved to pick up the vape devices that spilled out as Oo moved to Borror and shot him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hit is scheduled to be sentenced to the robbery conviction April 24. He faces up to 30 years.