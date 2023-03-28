Prosecuting and defense attorneys started Tuesday a four-day jury trial at odds about what happened leading up to the homicide of a Fort Wayne man.
Weston Blakely, 24, is accused of shooting Jonathan Jackson, 22, on Nov. 10, 2021, once in the head and six times in the chest before using a knife to cut the throat of the man who was already dead. Blakely, who was charged three months after the homicide, faces up to 85 years in prison with a murder charge and a firearm enhancement.
Blakely and his defense attorney, Robert Scremin, say it was done in self-defense after Blakely was left no choice but to protect himself from an attack by Jackson.
Fort Wayne police found Blakely about 1:30 a.m. in his apartment suffering from knife wounds, along with Jackson's body. Blakely was transferred to a local hospital for treatment and interviewed a week later by police.
Blakely told police he was attacked by Jackson from behind as he walked toward his bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit by Det. Jeff Marsee of the Fort Wayne Police Department. Blakely told police he struggled to get away, covering his head with his hands. His hands were cut so badly in the clash that he couldn't effectively use one of them, court records say.
When he got away from Jackson, he went to his bedroom and retrieved a .380 handgun, Blakely said. When he turned around, Blakely saw Jackson in the doorway and told him not to come into the room. But when Jackson came toward him, Blakely shot his gun at Jackson until it was empty.
Blakely said he went to grab his phone to call police after the shooting but tripped over Jackson, who was then lying in the hallway, according to court documents. Blakely said he thought Jackson was trying to come after him again so he used the knife he had retrieved from his bedroom to cut Jackson's throat.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge said the evidence does not line up to support Blakely's recounting of the events.
Chaille said the first shot fired was immediately incapacitating, leaving no room to claim Jackson was coming back for a second attack. He said the evidence the state will present in the coming days of the trial indicates Blakley stood over Jackson and fired the final six bullets.
"Anger is what those actions demonstrate," Chaille said, contradicting Scremin's opening statement that Blakely was scared and in "full panic mode" the night Jackson died.
Chaille said the scene would tell jurors a story – blood on the walls outside of the apartment, signs of a struggle inside, a witness saying they heard gunshots before cries for help – that implicated Blakely. That story, he said, shows anger from the defendant, which led to him committing murder.
Scremin challenged Chaille's opening statement, calling it all speculation.
"Let's wait and see what the evidence shows us," Scremin said.
Scremin said his client was living a modest slice of the American Dream when he did a favor for Jackson by letting him stay at his apartment, but Jackson "viciously attacked" Blakely in return. In response to the attack, he fought back.
"(He) musters all that he has and instead of crawling up in the fetal position, he fights back," Scremin said.
The trial in Judge Fran Gull's court is scheduled to go until Friday.