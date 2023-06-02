LaShan Waller of Help Not Handcuffs talks Wednesday about her concerns with the Allen County commissioners’ plan to build a new jail. The commissioners and sheriff will share an update on the jail’s overcrowding and understaffing at 10 a.m. Friday in federal court. U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ordered more than a year ago for officials to alleviate conditions at the downtown facility. Help Not Handcuffs and Allen County Residents Against the Jail also asked people to attend an Allen County Council public hearing at 6:30 p.m. June 7. The new jail is expected to accommodate more than 1,100 inmates and cost about $350 million.