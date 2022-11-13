A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing her 17-year-old daughter has been released without bail but is not allowed to contact the daughter, according to court records.
India Nicole Gray, 32, was set to be released on her own recognizance at an initial hearing Thursday after a 72-hour hold. A jail official said she was no longer in custody Friday night.
The stabbing happened Wednesday before 4 p.m., and the daughter was hospitalized for multiple stab wounds, according to the case’s probable cause affidavit. The Journal Gazette typically doesn’t identify victims of crimes.
One of the wounds was deep enough that her spleen was punctured, requiring her to receive two pints of blood, court documents state.
Gray was charged with three felonies and faces up to 23 1/2 years in prison if convicted on all counts. The charges are aggravated battery knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16 years old.
Police went to Gray’s home about 4 p.m. Wednesday after the daughter called 911, court documents state. They were not able to make contact with the victim, however.
No one answered despite Fort Wayne officers repeatedly knocking on doors and windows. Gray eventually answered after dispatch called the number back, and she identified herself but did not open the door. She spoke through the glass. She told officers she didn’t want them there, replaced the blinds back over the door’s window and stopped talking, court records state.
Because police had no evidence of a stabbing, they left. Less than an hour later, they were called to Lutheran Downtown Hospital for a stabbing victim who walked in.
An officer observed that the victim had stab wounds above the left elbow, below the left breast, below the left shoulder and on the upper back portion of her left triceps. Hospital staff informed the officer that the victim also had a stab wound under her arm, but the officer couldn’t observe or photograph it because it caused the victim extreme pain, court records state.
The victim told police her name was India Gray and gave the same birthdate as the woman who answered the door earlier, according to court documents. She also said her boyfriend stabbed her but refused to name the boyfriend.
Hospital staff advised that the girl’s great-grandmother had brought her in. The great-grandmother told police the victim was trying to protect her mother.
She also told police the girl called her about 4:30 p.m. and said she’d been in a physical fight with her mother. The great-grandmother picked her up near the intersection of Kinnaird Avenue and Broadway and brought her to the hospital, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When police interviewed a juvenile at Gray’s home, the juvenile told them the girl and Gray were having an argument in the kitchen. The juvenile said Gray grabbed a knife, and the juvenile made stabbing motions to indicate Gray’s actions, court documents state.
Gray is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday for a hearing. No trial date has been set.
The aggravated battery charge carries a sentence of three to 16 years, the domestic battery with a deadly weapon charge carries a sentence of one to six years and the other domestic battery charge carries a sentence of six months to 18 months.