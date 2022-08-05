Kennisha Jackson remained silent Thursday evening as the Allen Superior Court jury delivered a guilty verdict against her for the murder of Diquan Meriwether.
Tears welled in her eyes, but she remained quiet, even when the jury returned with a second verdict. That time, the jurors found her guilty of using a firearm in the crime, making Jackson eligible for a 20-year sentence enhancement.
The 21-year-old faces a total of 85 years in prison; sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 29. She showed some reaction when, after being handcuffed and about to be led away, she turned to look at her supporters in the gallery.
The verdict was emotional for many in the courtroom. This was the third time the case had gone to trial for a slaying that happened Jan. 14, 2020.
In October 2020, a jury was seated, but the trial postponed when defense attorney Donald Swanson wanted to introduce evidence the prosecution didn’t have time to examine. Last year, the judge declared a mistrial Aug. 11 when the jurors couldn’t reach a verdict.
The victim’s mother, Tara Meriwether, was also teary-eyed at the verdict.
“It feels good; it feels great,” she said. “I got a sense of closure now.”
Demari Meriwether, the victim’s cousin, was visibly and audibly shaking when the verdict came in. But he isn’t sure of closure.
“It felt like it would never be over,” he said. “It will never be over. But it feels good.”
The shooting happened when Meriwether went to Jackson’s house that January afternoon to allegedly collect $80 for a marijuana debt. Both sides used security video footage taken from the house to argue the case.
Defense team Swanson and Faith Welch argued that Jackson acted in self-defense. Swanson told the jury during Thursday’s closing arguments that when Meriwether forced open the front door and went in and started battering her, that’s where it fell under Indiana’s self-defense laws and became a matter of being safe in one’s own home.
He’d also said during arguments for the enhancement, “I still feel it was a self-defense case, and I feel that her use of the firearm was in self-defense in her home.”
Allen County deputy prosecutors Tasha Lee and Kamia Gatakala argued that if it had been self-defense, Jackson, with her family and others, wouldn’t have altered the crime scene afterward. Lee said in closings that the video showed Jackson pulling Meriwether into the house by the hood of his sweatshirt and not him going in.
She also reminded jurors that one expert noted there was no evidence Meriwether had a gun going in, and there was no blood on Jackson after Meriwether ran from the house, fatally shot. But Jackson said an eye wound Meriwether gave her was what put her blood around the house.
There were also things missing from the scene, such as Meriwether’s hoodie, the gun, the shell casing and the bullet that went through Meriwether’s heart, Lee reminded jurors.
Swanson said they will appeal the verdict, and it will automatically go to the Indiana Supreme Court because it’s a murder case.
He’s concerned whether jurors were compromised, he said. One juror had looked up the state’s law on self-defense and talked with another about it, and those two were dismissed.
But when Allen County Superior Judge David Zent questioned all the jurors, another said jurors talked about conviction before evidence even started, Swanson said.
Lee, however, said Meriwether’s family got justice because of all those who helped investigate and testify.
“There was a lot of work put into this case to serve justice,” Lee said. “Justice was served.”
She added, “this one felt really good because it was hard.”