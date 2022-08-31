A Huntington County woman will spend 10 years behind bars for arranging meetings between a teenage girl and a man in his 40s.
Brenda Leah Chopson, 38, of Warren, pleaded guilty in June to one of the three felonies against her – aiding in promotion of child sex trafficking.
Huntington Circuit Judge Davin G. Smith sentenced Chopson on Monday to 12 years, with two years suspended and 10 years behind bars.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop charges of aiding in child molestation and of aiding in sexual misconduct with a minor.
Chopson is accused of arranging meetings between the girl and Charles Daub II, who molested the girl and took her to have sex with other men, according to court records. It happened between July 1, 2018, and Oct. 27, 2020, while the girl was 13 to 15 years old and Daub was 45 to 47 years old, according to court records.
Daub, of Huntington, was sentenced on March 1, 2021, to 30 years in prison and five years after that on probation. He had pleaded guilty to child molesting and promoting child sexual trafficking.
One of the men he took the girl to meet, Chad Richardson of Fort Wayne, was sentenced Nov. 12 in Allen Superior Court to 12 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to felony sexual misconduct and felony child exploitation.
Chopson was Daub’s girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Deputy Dylan Lagonegro of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.
Chopson would let Daub know when the child was staying in town and arranged times he could pick her up. Many times she walked the child out to Daub’s vehicle, court records said.