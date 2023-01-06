A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the beating death of her 9-year-old son in late 2021.
Jenna Miller, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 28 to three counts of child neglect. Her wife, 31-year-old Alesha Miller, was sentenced in November to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull accepted Jenna Miller’s guilty plea on three charges – one for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two for neglect of a dependent.
Jenna Miller was too emotional to speak during the sentencing hearing, one of her lawyers said. The lawyer spoke on her behalf and said Miller is “filled with sadness and remorse every day” since her son's death.
The plea was the result of a deal Jenna Miller reached with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. One lawyer for the prosecution said a major reason a plea deal was offered was to spare siblings of the victim, Elijah Thomas Ross, from having to testify.
Two people spoke on Elijah’s behalf during the hearing. The first was Donna Rupp, his second grade teacher.
Rupp called Elijah a “vital part of our class” and said he went out of his way to help other students. She said news of his death rocked the school and the community.
Monica Bunting, Jenna Miller’s cousin, also recounted stories of Elijah’s life.
Through tears, Bunting said she wished there was “more sympathy from the wrong-doers” for what they did.
Jenna and Alesha Miller brought Elijah to Lutheran Downtown Hospital at 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2021. Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead less than an hour later at 2:09 a.m.
County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger ruled Elijah’s death a homicide and determined that Elijah died of multiple blunt force injuries. Those included a subdural hematoma, which is a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.
The Millers initially told police in separate interviews they were at a company Christmas party when they received a call about a fight between Elijah and an older brother.
However, during a subsequent interview, Jenna Miller told the police her wife beat Elijah with a wooden paddle while holding him down with her legs.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a child who lived at the Millers’ home told police that Alesha Miller had beaten the child before.
Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson said in a probable cause affidavit that he saw multiple bruises on Elijah’s face, the back of his arms, his shoulders, lower back and buttocks. He also had visible bruises and swelling on his shoulders.
According to court documents, Jenna Miller filed for divorce from her wife Feb. 24, 2022, and the final dissolution is set for March 24.
Miller was also sentenced Friday to another year in a separate case on a charge of resisting law enforcement while driving.
She was initially placed in a pretrial diversion program for the incident, which occurred June 1, 2020, but the case was placed back on the docket after her arrest.