A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced today to 35 years in prison in the brutal beating death of her 9-year-old stepson nearly a year ago.
Alesha Miller, 31, pleaded guilty last month to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent. A third count of neglect of a dependent was dropped as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull accepted the plea deal that called for Miller to get 35 years behind bars. Miller was to to be sentenced Friday, but her sentencing hearing was rescheduled to today.
Alesha Miller and her wife, Jenna Miller, brought Elijah Thomas Ross to Lutheran Downtown Hospital at 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2021. Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead less than an hour later at 2:09 a.m.
County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger ruled Elijah's death a homicide and determined the boy died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Those included a subdural hematoma, which is a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.
Alesha and Jenna Miller initially told police in separate interviews they were at a company Christmas party when they received a call about a fight between Elijah and an older brother.
However, during a subsequent interview, Jenna Miller told police her wife beat Elijah with a wooden paddle while holding him down with her legs. According to the probable cause affidavit, a child who lived at the Millers’ home told police that Alesha Miller had beaten the child before.
Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson said in a probable cause affidavit that he saw multiple bruises on Elijah’s face, the back of his arms, his shoulders, lower back and buttocks. He also had visible bruises and swelling on his shoulders.
Jenna Miller, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of neglect of a dependent. A plea agreement calls for her to get 20 years in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 6.
Jenna Miller filed for divorce from Alesha Miller Feb. 24.