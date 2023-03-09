A woman accused of promoting child sexual trafficking and prostitution pleaded guilty Thursday to promoting prostitution.
Brooke Thompson, 41, of Ossian was arrested in 2021 after a man reported to Fort Wayne Police Department officers that he was being extorted by a woman he met on Skip the Games, a website with ads that are typically for sex work. They met twice for a massage with a “happy ending,” court documents said.
Thompson was originally charged with felony promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence, intimidation and prostitution. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. May 26 and faces two to 12 years in prison.
The alleged victim said threats began when Thompson claimed to know an underage girl the man had sex with. He said she demanded money from him, saying she would put fliers all over the neighborhood about the allegations and contact the man’s work associates and family if he didn’t pay. She followed the threats with screenshots of the man’s family and business information, court records said.
The man said he met Thompson and her son, Caleb Thompson, 24, multiple times in April 2020 and paid her about $5,000 total, as threats continued.
When the alleged victim suggested he pay them money through Cash App, the man said he received texts from Brooke Thompson, Caleb Thompson and a number that was later identified by police as belonging to Ridge Borne, 21, all demanding he put money in their accounts.
With help from the police department’s vice and narcotics unit, the man texted Caleb Thompson to ask how much he needed to pay to make the false allegations stop. Brooke Thompson responded instead of her son, demanding $4,000 before raising it to $5,000 and finally $6,000, according to court documents.
The man and Brooke Thompson then planned to meet to exchange the money. Before the meeting, the victim received a text from her saying in exchange for $5,000 and 40 marijuana edibles she would tell the girl’s mother she lied, court documents said.
Police then took her in for an interview during a traffic stop on her way to the meeting place.
Brooke Thompson told police she used the Skip the Games website to meet men for massages, lap dances and companionship. She then told officers she knew a minor who used the same website to meet men and that she helped the girl create an ad for herself on the site.
Thompson admitted to going to the man’s house to give a massage, according to court documents. She said Borne and her son came up with the plan to extort the man and she participated.
Police also interviewed her son, who said Brooke Thompson planned the extortion, according to court documents.
Caleb Thompson told police his mother would set up meetings between the underage girl and men. According to him, Brooke Thompson wanted the girl to film clients undressing to later extort them, saying he and Borne collected $350 to $400 using that technique.
Police spoke with the girl, who confirmed most of the accounts that were further corroborated by phone records.
Detectives uncovered several other victims who had responded to Brooke Thompson’s ad on the website and described similar patterns of behavior.
Caleb Thompson was initially charged with promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence and intimidation. He pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence as part of a plea agreement and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.
Ridge Borne was originally charged with promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence and possession of marijuana. He pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence and possession of marijuana through a plea agreement and is scheduled to be sentenced March 20.