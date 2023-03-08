A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide has been sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Three years of the sentence given Wednesday morning by Superior Court Judge David Zent are suspended. The second and third years of the executed sentence may be served at the Allen County Corrections Residential Services with GPS monitoring if she is eligible.
Veronica L. Holloway, 39, was originally charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule one or two substance in her system and reckless homicide using a vehicle. The first charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
She will also serve three years on probation and her driver's license will be suspended for six years.
Holloway was charged more than a year after she was involved in a crash that claimed the life of motorcyclist Lawrence James Moran Jr, 67. on April 19, 2021.
Moran died at the hospital from blunt force injuries caused by the crash. The coroner's office declared the death an accident.
Holloway had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.