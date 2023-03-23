The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled against STAR Financial Group, allowing a class-action lawsuit against the bank to go forward.
Cliff and Wendy Decker allege in a complaint filed in March 2021 that the bank improperly collected overdraft fees. Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay granted a motion from Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial to compel arbitration, citing a provision included in a monthly account statement sent to the Deckers by email in August 2020.
According to court documents, STAR Financial assessed the Deckers a $37 overdraft fee, although the couple argued their account was not overdrawn. In response, the Deckers filed a lawsuit on behalf of themselves and any others who have been affected by the bank's policies.
The 2020 email didn’t mention any changes to the Deckers’ account’s terms and conditions, and the statement itself did not reference any alterations except for an “Arbitration and No Class Action Clause Addendum” on the final two pages of the 14-page document.
The addendum stated that if the recipient still had an account with STAR Financial 10 days after receiving the document, it would constitute their agreement to the changes.
The Deckers, who note they did not see the changes, claimed the addendum “was made in bad faith" or is unreasonable and that they were not given “reasonable notice.”
In a ruling issued Tuesday, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the Deckers. According to the majority opinion, written by Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, the “change-of-terms clause” in the Deckers’ account agreement with the bank did not allow the addendum, which attempted to compel arbitration and bar class-action lawsuits.
“...(T)he specific language of the account agreement’s change-of-terms clause did not permit the bank to add the addendum,” Slaughter wrote. “Thus, the addendum was not a valid amendment to the account agreement.”
STAR Financial acted as if the agreement gave it a blank check to amend the agreement in any way it wanted, Slaughter wrote. However, the agreement’s specific wording limits the bank to only altering “any terms of this agreement.”
“Words matter,” he wrote. “The difference between a far-reaching power to amend ‘this agreement’ and the narrower power to amend ‘any term of this agreement’ makes all the difference on this record.”
Justice Christopher Goff concurred with Slaughter and the court’s three other justices on the decision, but he wrote in a separate opinion that he did so for a different reason. Goff believed the agreement allows for the addition of an arbitration addendum but said the Deckers lacked “reasonable opportunity” to reject it.
“(T)he Deckers’ failure to close the account within 10 days did not, in my view, constitute assent to the addendum,” he wrote.
With the Indiana Supreme Court’s decision, Decker v. STAR Financial Group is now remanded to the Allen Superior Court where the class-action complaint against the bank can proceed.