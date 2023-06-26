A federal wrongful death civil rights lawsuit was filed today against several county officials regarding the death of Ariona Darling, who died in 2021 while under suicide watch at the Allen County Jail.
Law firm Wagner Reese LLP filed the lawsuit that lists several defendants – former sheriff David Gladieux, Jail Commander David Butler, the county commissioners and officers Jennifer Sir Louis and Kelly Moss. It also names Quality Correctional Care LLC, the jail’s medical and mental health contractor, and two of its employees, Nadine Harris and Laura Clark, a news release said.
Darling died in a cell at the jail on June 27, 2021. The death was later ruled a suicide.
As part of suicide watch, Darling was supposed to be monitored by a camera, and an officer was expected to check on her every 30 minutes, the lawsuit says. However, it says, neither of those things happened.
Stephen Wagner, the family’s attorney, said in a statement that Darling’s death is a tragic consequence of the commissioners’ refusal to address chronic overcrowding, understaffing and antiquated facilities at the jail.
"For years, the Board of Commissioners and sheriff have known about these horrible conditions and the jail’s inability to safely house individuals awaiting their criminal trials,” Wagner said.
Judge Damon Leichty has ordered the commissioners and sheriff to address inhumane conditions at the jail in response to a 2020 lawsuit filed by former inmate Vincent Morris and the ACLU.
Today's lawsuit asks to recover all possible damages for Darling’s wrongful death, including her last medical, funeral and burial expenses, costs incurred with the administration of Darling’s estate and reasonable attorney fees.
Erica Newton, Darling’s mother and special administrator of her estate, said in a statement that her family misses the woman with an infectious smile each day.
“We are filing this lawsuit so that no other family has to experience the tragedy and pain of having a loved one commit suicide in an overcrowded, understaffed jail that cannot take care of those most at risk like our daughter,” Newton said.
Sgt. Adam Griffith, Allen County Sheriff's Department spokesman, said the sheriff doesn't comment on pending litigation.
Emily Almodovar, county public information officer, said the commissioners had not been served with the lawsuit as of about 2 p.m. Monday. However, the commissioners also do not comment on pending litigation, Almodovar added.