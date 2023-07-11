Adam Bentley said he didn't do very well in the Allen County Sheriff's Department training session Tuesday.
The department attended dementia training sessions at Coventry Meadows Assisted Living. Because of an influx of Silver Alerts and elopement risks among those living in the community, the department requires dementia training.
"It really helps us on the street to learn what people go through that face these types of illnesses," said Bentley, an officer with the Allen County Sheriff's Department.
Bentley said officers had to wear glasses that they couldn't see out of well and inserts in their shoes that made it difficult to walk. Then, they had to complete a series of tasks as quickly and accurately as they could.
"I don't think any of us are going to do very well," he said.
Eric Foster, sheriff's department patrol officer, said it's important for officers to do this training because they never know what to expect. The training allows officers to get in the mindset of those they are helping.
Foster said this is an annual training event for the department, but he doesn't know how long they have worked with Coventry Meadows. Since 2020, the training has been virtual, and this is the first year it's back in-person.
"Because of the protocols for COVID-19, (Coventry Meadows) didn't allow us to be in here for our training," Foster said. "But we're happy to be back."
Foster said it's better for the officers to do the training in-person because they are in the facility and able to talk to residents. The assisted living home invites the department each year.
"They know we have to get this in-service training," Foster said. "They know we need to have a venue to do this."
Samantha Goheen, memory care specialist at Coventry Meadows, said the officers had six to eight minutes to complete their tasks during training. Once they are finished, she talks with the officers about their experience.
"It's nice for us to offer this to them," Goheen said. "We want to teach them how to respond to an emergency if one of our residents is in need."
Goheen said officers tell her the training is an eye-opening experience. She said staff members and their families have also done the training.
"I think everyone's response is, 'I had no idea it was that challenging,' " Goheen said.