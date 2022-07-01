New cases of COVID-19 in Allen County are still creeping up, crossing the 500 mark this week for the first time in 2022.
The Allen County Health Department’s weekly report showed 555 new cases in the week that started June 25. The county also reported one new death.
Dr. Matthew Sutter, county health commissioner, said the local picture is not alarming. Case counts don’t tell the whole story, he said.
“Hospitalizations and deaths remain low, and there is ample access to vaccinations and effective antiviral treatments,” Sutter said through email.
Health authorities say low hospitalization numbers mean symptoms of new cases are generally mild or caught early enough that an antiviral drug, such as Paxlovid, can be prescribed. The drug can be taken at home.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking map shows Allen County is in the medium category for community spread.
The agency says more than half of the nation’s counties fall in the medium or high category. They are home to about 70% of Americans.
Allen County’s level stood at “low” as recently as early June.
The CDC recommends residents in “medium” areas get, or stay, up-to-date on vaccines and boosters. The agency also recommends wearing a mask on public transportation or in crowded indoor areas if concerned about the disease.
Anyone with symptoms, a positive test or in close contact with someone who is sick should wear a mask, the CDC advises.
The federal health agency also recommends Fourth of July parties be outdoors, or if indoors, in a well-ventilated area equipped with a HEPA air filter or exhaust fan.
Allen County has reported 108,398 cases of COVID-19 and 1,161 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Indiana reported 8,028 new cases, also up from the previous week, and 13 deaths in the week ending Friday.
The state health department reports 1,775,886 cases and 22,906 confirmed and 996 probable deaths based on symptoms since the start of the pandemic.
Last week, almost 20% of Indiana’s new cases were reinfections – new infections in people who already have had COVID-19. Comparable figures are not available for individual counties.