The prevalence of COVID-19 in Allen County has dropped to its lowest levels in weeks, and President Joe Biden said the pandemic “is over” during a recent TV interview.
Allen County reported on Friday the lowest weekly number of new cases since early May – 265. Cases have declined sharply since the beginning of the month. Just four weeks ago, the weekly number was 835, more than three times higher than last week’s report.
Only one area county, Wabash, is not considered in the low zone for coronavirus prevalence, according to nationwide government monitoring. Wabash is at the medium level.
But COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared.
Health authorities say the virus is still present. And although there are fewer and milder cases, COVID-19 is still killing about 400 Americans a day. In Allen County, even as case numbers drop, deaths have not dropped to zero. This month, between two and five deaths have been reported each week.
COVID-19 has become a study in contrasts.
Scores of cars lined up along New Haven Avenue on Thursday afternoon as residents turned out for an Allen County health department drive-thru clinic offering the newly approved bivalent booster shots. Bivalent means the new shot offers protection against severe illness and death from both the omicron variant and the original version of COVID-19.
More than 350 people were immunized during the five-hour event, more than one every minute. The clinic was “very successful,” said Matt LeBlanc, health department spokesman. “We had a really good turnout.”
Other nearby counties also have taken an active approach to getting booster shots to residents.
In DeKalb County, the Indiana Department of Health will offer boosters from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Middaugh Hall, Auburn, during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
In Adams County, however, boosters aren’t being offered by the health department, which is referring people to area hospitals or pharmacies.
Health department booster shot clinics are being offered by other area counties.
In Kosciusko County, clinics are from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1515 Providence Drive in Warsaw. In Whitley County, where staff members report steady demand, clinics are from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at 220 W. Van Buren in Columbia City.
Wells County’s health department is scheduling boosters by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays at Suite 202, 223 W. Washington St. in Bluffton. The health department estimates it has delivered at least 60 shots since Aug. 11.
Huntington County’s health department offers booster shots by appointment.
Indiana Department of Health statistics haven’t tracked the new boosters. The state considers anyone who has gotten their original shots plus at least one booster “up-to-date.” Although the state also counts people with a second booster, it doesn’t break out those numbers.
By the state’s count, nearly 1.97 million Hoosiers are considered “up-to-date,” with the highest rates among older age groups. Almost 69% of those aged 70 to 79 are considered up to date as are 64% of those 80 and older and 55% of those aged 60 to 69.
Only 16% of those 20 to 29 are up-to-date according to the state’s definition.
Allen County’s vaccination rates are better than the state’s – 74.5% of those aged 70 to 79 are up-to-date, as are 67% of aged 80 and older, and nearly 59% of those aged 60 to 69. Those aged 20 to 29, at 16.4% are about even with the statewide figures.
More than 90% of county deaths from COVID-19 have been residents aged 60 and older.
Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County’s health commissioner, could not be reached for comment last week on the county’s current COVID-19 situation.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, got her bivalent booster shot last week, and said the country should follow suit. During a news conference posted online, Walensky said last week the United States “is in a different place” than it was when there were no vaccines and no treatments.
“We’ve seen time and time again (that) our vaccines are working pretty well against severe disease, hospitalization and death, even when variants emerge, which is why it’s so very important to go ahead and get your updated vaccine now,” she said.