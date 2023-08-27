A free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic will be open Tuesday and Wednesday in Auburn.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in Middaugh Hall, 708 S. Union St., according to a news release.
Flu vaccines also will be available.
Anyone 12 and older can receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Children 5 to 11 years old may receive the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.
At least two months must have passed since your primary vaccine series or most recent booster to qualify for the booster, the release said.
Updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters available now offer better protection against Omicron variants, according to public health officials.
Although the clinic will accept walk-in patients, people can save time by making an appointment at OurShot.in.gov.
For additional information about the vaccines, go online to www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/.