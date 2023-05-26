A fourth-grade Covington Elementary School teacher today was surprised during a pep rally to win a top honor for Southwest Allen County Schools educators.
SACS Superintendent Park Ginder, along with Covington Principal Fred Graf, announced during the school's Field Day Kick Off Pep Rally that Jennifer Peeper is the district's 2023 Teacher of the Year.
The morning announcement surprised most everyone, including Peeper, who was soon surrounded by cheering coworkers and family.
“I fell in love with teaching long before I entered a college classroom," Peeper said. "Teachers along the way showed me the difference you can make by being a consistent, loving and encouraging presence in a student's life.”
As this year’s SACS Teacher of the Year, Peeper will also be nominated for 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year.
She joined SACS in 2013 after an international teaching experience in Maracaibo, Venezuela, and Cape Town, South Africa.
After teaching for a few years in the local district, Peeper realized many students were coming to school with limited exposure to languages, cultures and even the general Fort Wayne community, SACS said in a news release.
Peeper worked with her second-grade team at Haverhill Elementary to organize Saturday trips around Fort Wayne to bring unique experiences for students called "2nd Grade meets Fort Wayne." The optional Saturday trips had families meeting at apple orchards, pumpkin fields, downtown markets, the zoo and the ice-skating rink.
Peeper also started monthly Spanish lessons for her second-grade class by partnering with Homestead High School Spanish 5 seniors who came to the second-grade classes to teach basic Spanish words and phrases.