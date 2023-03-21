Crafting egg decorations at the library

Amy Cechvala gives her full attention Monday to painting a design on a wooden Easter egg with melted crayon wax at the wax egg art class at the New Haven branch of the Allen County Public Library. She was motivated to take the class because of her Slovak ancestry and interest in Ukrainian pysanky eggs.
Photos by Jennifer Barton | For The Journal Gazette
Kathy Bailey shows a decorative wooden Easter egg she created Monday. The class, which teaches attendees how to paint wooden eggs with melted crayon wax, is part of the library’s how-to studio, offering arts and craft sessions to the public. New Haven branch manager Marie Kaufmann led the class.
Easter egg art work
Jennifer Barton | For The Journal Gazette
From left Pat, Kathy Yoder and Amy Cechvala, who came to enhance their creativity and learn a new skill at the library’s how-to studio class.