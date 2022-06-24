The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating what killed thousands of crappies at Loon Lake – but killed no significant amounts of other small fish.
The DNR fisheries biologists took fish and water samples from Loon Lake, which is in Whitley and Noble counties and about 30 miles northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.
The biologists sent the samples to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University, officials said Thursday.
The fish began dying this week, according to a DNR news release. Because the deaths are mostly limited to the one species, officials don’t believe a toxic event, such as a chemical spill or release, caused the deaths.
DNR officials don’t expect testing results will become available for weeks. However, the biologists will continue monitoring the situation.