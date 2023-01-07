Police in Steuben County are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that sent multiple people to the hospital with serious injuries, including five children.
Officers said 34-year-old Joshua J. Anderson of Hamilton was traveling east on County Road 800 South in a Ford F-150 pickup about 6:30 p.m. when it hit a Kia Sedona minivan nearly head-on at the Homestead Drive intersection after attempting to make a left turn.
Police said passengers in the minivan, ages 5 to 17, were injured. The 5-year-old, a 9-year-old and 13-year-old each suffered possible broken legs. A 17-year-old complained of neck pain and suffered a severe back injury.
A 7-year-old passenger in the pickup complained of chest, back and head pain, but was treated and released at the scene, officials said.
The minivan driver, 39-year-old Bianca R. Hales also of Hamilton, had severe injuries to her neck and back and complained of leg pain.
Anderson suffered serious injuries, complaining of pain in his chest, back and head. Alcohol may be a factor, police said.