Fort Wayne police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.
Officers said they found the victim lying near the roadway in the 2200 block of Ludwig Road about 8 p.m. Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was listed with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses at the scene of the crash said four males were trying to push a stalled vehicle west on Ludwig when another vehicle rear-ended it and hit the man. The other three males were not hurt, police said.
The driver told police the stalled vehicle was difficult to see because it didn't have its hazard or headlights on.
No further information was provided.