A housing project its developer called a solution to the rising cost of becoming a homeowner was unanimously approved Thursday by the Allen County Plan Commission.
Mark Heller of Heller Homes sought rezoning and approval of a primary development plan for Creekside Crossing, a 123-lot subdivision in the 1500 block of West Shoaff Road, just west of its intersection with Indiana 3 and north of Huntertown.
The Perry Township development represents a novel approach to building new homes by combining traditional single-family homes with 30 townhouses in one development.
Heller said one way to trim rising housing costs is to put more homes on a single lot. County planners said this is the first mixed-use townhouse project outside Fort Wayne.
Three years ago, Heller said, his company could build a single-family home for $240,000 or less. Now, building even a rudimentary, entry-level house costs $290,000 or more.
Many first-time homeowners in this area can't afford that, he said.
"The demographic is there. They just can't afford those first-time costs," he said. "The only way forward for us is to lighten up on (the size of) our lots."
Creekside lots are planned to cost $60,000 and up, while most single-family developments charge $80,000 or more for even small lots, Heller said.
The development is designed so that those who invest in the townhouses can easily move up to the larger and somewhat pricier single-family homes nearby as their family grows, he said.
The multi-style concept is popular in other areas, including Florida, where even apartments can be built in the same development as townhouses and single-family homes, Heller said.
For the land, now zoned for agriculture, Heller sought multiple-family zoning. He did not plan on any apartments, but the zoning category was needed to accommodate four-unit townhouses.
Plan commission members chose to side with the developer's argument that a regulated drain on the north side of the property would be difficult to cross to allow for connectivity with another development, should one materialize.
Heller said the development would likely be annexed into Huntertown, which will provide water and sewer service.
Many of the townhouses' backyards will face Indiana 3, but the development will be accessed from Shoaff.
No one spoke against the plan, but the planning services department had one email from a family who said the project is incompatible with other nearby neighborhoods.
Paul Lagemann, plan commission member, said he thought it is "cool" that the commission was able to respond to housing market forces.
The votes to approve rezoning and the primary development plan were unanimous. Like all rezonings, this one must be approved by the Allen County Commissioners before it can become official.