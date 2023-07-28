A section of Crescent Avenue will close and a section of East State Boulevard will be restricted through early September during a project to replace a century-old water main, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Beginning Monday, Crescent will close between Lynn Avenue and East State, and East State will be restricted between Kentucky Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard, City Utilities said in a statement.
The project is installing more than 15,000 feet of new water main, replacing a pipe from 1906, the statement said.