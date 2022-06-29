Crews on Wednesday continued picking up tree limbs and other vegetative debris caused by the June 13 derecho, but the city said it will take weeks for the work to be completed.
On Monday, municipal crews started work in the Aboite area and four crews contracted by the city began cleanup work in Waynedale. John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said it will be “a number of weeks” until the work is completed.
“Our teams are making steady progress with a very large task in front of them,” Perlich said in a statement.
Crews are picking up tree and vegetative debris in the Waynedale and Aboite areas as long as it is pushed closely to the curb as the city doesn’t want workers going onto private property.
Residents in those areas do not need to call 311, Perlich said.
Workers are only permitted to collect vegetative debris that can be ground and mulched at the landfill.
Residents outside the Waynedale and Aboite areas with broken trees or other vegetative debris can call 311 to have the items collected, Perlich said.
“We appreciate and value the teamwork and cooperation we’ve experienced between residents and our teams doing the debris collection,” Perlich said.
“It takes everyone working together to make a difference.”