Fort Wayne officials warned residents Monday they might want to consider not putting out their recycling bins on the curb or in the alley until a regular collection rotation can begin again.
Crews are focused on collecting garbage this week, an update from Mayor Tom Henry’s administration said. On Monday, crews were working on Thursday and Friday routes.
“The city of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department is hopeful that recycling collection will begin again next week with the A-week recycling schedule,” the statement said. “Residents may want to consider bringing their recycling bins in from the curb or alley until a regular rotation of collections can begin again.”
The city issued an update about a week ago that said recycling collections were expected to continue this week.
Residents are asked to set out garbage carts for their scheduled collections. Crews are working evenings and weekends when possible, the update said.
The city said in both updates that service delays could continue until GFL Environmental USA takes over solid waste collection July 1.
Red River Waste Solutions is expected to continue trash and recycling collection until June 30 as part of a transition agreement. Red River took over the city’s seven-year solid waste collection contract in 2018.
Residents and officials have reported numerous service issues in the last four years. Red River filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October.
The city will continue to assign staff to help Red River with collection.
“We continue to utilize city staff to assist with the routes and misses that Red River is unable to service with their lower staffing levels and higher tonnage in recent weeks,” the update said.