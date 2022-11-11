In a sure sign of the changing seasons, workers outside Allen County Courthouse today were preparing for Christmas and looking ahead to spring.
Workers from Allen County facility maintenance and G&L Corp. hoisted the large holiday wreath, decked out with lights, red ornaments and a giant red and gold bow into place.
After it was lifted into position above the building's east entrance, Mitchell Falkenstein and Andy Goodwin went to work securing it in place for the season.
Watching the work below was a crew of four from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation who took a break from planting hyacinth and tulip bulbs in beds on the Courthouse Green.
Downtown gardener Kelly Hatfield said she and the other planters were placing about 4,700 bulbs in the three beds. She also oversees gardening at Freimann Square diagonal from the Courthouse Green. Including both spaces, there will be about 15,000 bulbs planted this fall in preparation for spring blooms.
Hatfield said the crew needed to complete the Courthouse Green work this week because next week it would be all hands on deck for gardeners at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.
The current exhibit, "Paris: City of Love," ends Sunday and crews will spend next week transforming the conservatory's showcase garden into the new exhibit, "Happy Smallidays," which opens Nov. 19.
Next to the Courthouse on Friday morning, another crew was preparing to lift the final piece of the Santa and His Reindeer light display into place on the north side of the PNC Bank building.