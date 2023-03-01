Crews will soon start construction work on the Pontiac Streetscape project, which is expected to transform the southeast Fort Wayne corridor.
Elizabeth Webb, public information officer, said in an email that utility and excavation work are expected to later this week.
The project is expected to make the Pontiac Street corridor more pedestrian-friendly and to enhance access to businesses in the area. The $2.8 million project is also aimed at encouraging reinvestment in the area, a Community Development Division news release said.
The project was identified as a key corridor as part of the Southeast Strategy Update, a news release said. The streetscape will include making sidewalks more accessible, installing new traffic lights with pedestrian push buttons, implementing traffic-calming techniques and adding trees, planter beds and green infrastructure.
The first phase of the project is on Pontiac from Hanna to Oliver streets, which is set to be completed next spring. Future phases will continue east on Pontiac to South Anthony Boulevard, a news release said.
Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement that the city’s ongoing commitment to southeast Fort Wayne is evident in existing initiatives and new projects.
“Enhancing the streetscape along Pontiac Street will be a tremendous benefit to that entire corridor,” Henry said. “It’s critical to invest resources to provide quality-of-life amenities that will be lasting and meaningful for our residents, neighborhoods and businesses in the southeast quadrant and for those who visit our community.”