The chart lists crimes through June 6 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 1B
6/2/22 11:50 p.m. Robbery 200 E Fourth St.
Sector 4B
5/31/22 1:26 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W Wayne St.
5/31/22 9:35 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E Main St.
Sector 12
6/1/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1600 W Fourth St.
6/4/22 8:00 p.m. Burglary 1 600 Boone St.
Sector 13
6/6/22 11:10 p.m. Burglary 2900 Goshen Road 13
Sector 14
6/5/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Colony Drive 14
Sector 15
6/1/22 5 p.m. Burglary 400 W. Essex Lane
6/6/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Stratton Road
Sector 16
5/31/22 4:29 a.m. Robbery 5900 Lima Road
Sector 18
6/5/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9800 Dupont Lakes Drive
Sector 21
5/31/22 4:51 a.m. Robbery 3100 E. State Blvd.
5/31/22 6:51 a.m. Burglary 1900 Hillside Ave.
5/31/22 5:00 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Stanley Ave.
6/1/22 1:43 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Lake Ave.
6/6/22 12:57 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 E. State Blvd.
Sector 22
5/31/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3200 Walden Run
6/4/22 1 a.m. Burglary 4700 Heatherwind Drive
6/6/22 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Chancellor Drive
6/6/22 8:20 a.m. Robbery 2400 N. Coliseum Blvd.
Sector 26
6/1/22 9:58 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 St. Joe Road
6/1/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 St. Joe Road
6/1/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 St. Joe Road
6/5/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Woodford Drive
6/5/22 8:00 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Woodford Drive
Sector 28
6/1/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 9400 Kildare Crossing
Sector 32
5/31/22 10:00 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Rose Lane
Sector 33
6/3/22 4:30 p.m. Burglary 3100 Brooklyn Ave.
Sector 36
6/2/22 10:45 a.m. Burglary 900 Pointe Center Cove
Sector 41
6/1/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Eliza St.
6/1/22 6:30 a.m. Burglary 800 E Lewis St.
6/5/22 10 a.m. Burglary 1400 Dubois St.
Sector 42
6/3/22 10:32 p.m. Robbery 1600 E Pontiac St.
6/5/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 100 E. Masterson Ave.
Sector 43
6/4/22 12:55 a.m. Burglary 3100 New Haven Ave.
6/4/22 7:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 McCormick Ave.
6/4/22 11:28 a.m. Burglary 3600 New Haven Ave.
6/5/22 1 p.m. Burglary 2600 Edsall Ave.
6/5/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Chestnut St.
Sector 44
6/5/22 7:15 p.m. Robbery 3000 Bowser Ave.
Sector 46
5/31/22 6:30 a.m. Burglary 3800 Euclid Ave.
6/3/22 4:30 p.m. Burglary 2000 Mckinnie Ave.
6/4/22 8:00 p.m. Burglary 2500 Marcy Lane
Sector 47
6/1/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8100 S Anthony Blvd.
Sector 48
6/5/22 3 a.m. Robbery 6000 Hessen Cassel Road
Sector 63
6/3/22 12:38 p.m. Burglary 3800 Sleepy Hollow Lane
Sector 64
6/1/22 2:28 p.m. Burglary 3500 Torch Lake Drive
Sector 65
6/2/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Coventry Parkway