The chart lists crimes through March 27 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 11
3/21/23 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Russell Ave.
3/21/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Russell Ave.
Sector 12
3/24/23 4:30 p.m. Burglary 1200 Putnam St.
Sector 16
3/24/23 12:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 Lima Road
3/26/23 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Value Drive
Sector 17
3/21/23 8:17 a.m. Burglary 9100 Lima Road
3/23/23 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 W. Dupont Road
Sector 18
3/23/23 6:55 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 E. Dupont Road
Sector 21
3/21/23 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Hobson Road
3/22/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Hobson Road
3/23/23 10:13 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3100 E. State Blvd.
3/25/23 4:24 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 St. Joseph Blvd.
Sector 23
3/25/23 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 E. State Blvd.
Sector 25
3/26/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8000 N. Arlington Park Blvd.
Sector 31
3/27/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Swinney Ave.
Sector 32
3/27/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3200 Hoagland Ave.
Sector 35
3/24/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Pinegrove Lane
Sector 37
3/26/23 9:48 a.m. Burglary 2900 Lower Huntington Road
3/27/23 7:24 p.m. Robbery Waynedale Boulevard
and Orchard Lane
Sector 42
3/27/23 7:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 100 Murray St.
Sector 43
3/26/23 6:19 p.m. Burglary 3400 Reynolds St.
Sector 45
3/21/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4200 Robinwood Drive
3/27/23 9:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Milton St.
Sector 46
3/27/23 7:23 p.m. Robbery 4300 S. Anthony Blvd.
3/27/23 9:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Central Drive
Sector 47
3/21/23 10:20 p.m. Burglary 1 100 Ventura Lane
Sector 48
3/27/23 8:30 p.m. Burglary 1900 Chartwell Drive