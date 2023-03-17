The chart lists crimes through March 13 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 3B
3/7/23 11:18 a.m. Burglary 600 W. Berry St.
Sector 11
3/10/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 N. Clinton St.
Sector 12
3/8/23 6:09 p.m. Robbery 1100 W. State Blvd.
3/10/23 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Runnion Ave.
3/12/23 6 p.m. Burglary 1500 Howell St.
Sector 13
3/11/23 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Mardi Gras Lane
Sector 16
3/12/23 1:14 p.m. Burglary 1000 Coliseum Blvd. W.
Sector 23
3/8/23 6:40 a.m. Burglary 1500 Lake Forest Drive
Sector 31
3/10/23 12:42 p.m. Theft from vehicle Broadway and Taylor Street
Sector 32
3/9/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Guildford Ave.
3/13/23 12:24 a.m. Burglary 300 W. Leith St.
Sector 35
3/9/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3800 Webster St.
Sector 41
3/8/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Liberty St.
3/12/23 7:23 p.m. Burglary 1200 Maumee Ave.
Sector 43
3/11/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3700 Logan Ave.
3/11/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Redwood Ave.
Sector 44
3/12/23 3:28 a.m. Burglary 2900 S. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 45
3/13/23 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 E. Hawthorne St.
Sector 46
3/13/23 5:40 p.m. Burglary 2600 Schaper Drive