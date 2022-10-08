The chart lists crimes through Oct. 3 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
10/1/22 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 S. Harrison St.
10/2/22 6:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 00 E. Main St.
Sector 10
10/1/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Goshen Road
9/27/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Prospect Ave.
Sector 11
9/28/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2900 Westbrook Drive
9/29/22 12:01 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Mobile Ave.
9/30/22 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Meridian St.
Sector 12
9/28/22 3:59 a.m. Burglary 2400 W. Jefferson Blvd.
9/30/22 4:47 p.m. Burglary 500 Edgerton Ave.
Sector 13
10/2/22 2:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Coliseum Blvd. W.
Sector 15
9/30/22 5:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road
10/2/22 4:54 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Distribution Drive
10/2/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. Wash. Center Road
Sector 16
10/1/22 2:28 p.m. Burglary 5600 Kelso Lane
Sector 17
9/28/22 6 p.m. Burglary 500 E. Dupont Road
Sector 19
9/27/22 6:40 p.m. Robbery 2800 E. Dupont Road
Sector 21
9/28/22 7 a.m. Robbery 800 Lake Ave.
9/28/22 7:15 p.m. Robbery 1100 Elmwood Ave.
9/28/22 7:35 p.m. Robbery Tecumseh St. and Edgewater Ave.
Sector 24
9/27/22 10 a.m. Burglary 5300 Stonehedge Blvd.
9/27/22 10:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6100 Plantation Lane
9/28/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Buesching Drive
10/1/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Stonehedge Blvd.
Sector 26
10/3/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6600 St. Joe Road
Sector 31
9/30/22 Midnight Burglary 1000 Jackson St.
Sector 32
9/29/22 9:45 a.m. Burglary 300 Kinsmoor Ave.
Sector 33
9/27/22 4:29 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Bluffton Road
Sector 34
9/28/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Taylor St.
Sector 35
10/2/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1100 W Foster Parkway
10/2/22 1:39 a.m. Burglary 5000 S. Calhoun St.
Sector 36
10/3/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2200 Dunkelberg Road
Sector 38
9/28/22 9:23 a.m. Burglary 3500 Elmcrest Drive
Sector 41
9/28/22 9:02 p.m. Robbery E. Wayne St.
and S. Hanna St.
Sector 42
10/1/22 3:15 p.m. Burglary 400 Buchanan St.
Sector 43
10/1/22 11 p.m. Burglary 3100 Plaza Drive
Sector 44
9/27/22 2:11 a.m. Robbery 3500 Oliver St.
Sector 45
9/27/22 6 p.m. Burglary 4000 Gaywood Drive
9/30/22 7:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Pettit Ave.
Sector 46
9/28/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 McKinnie Ave.
Sector 47
9/29/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 E. Tillman Road
9/30/22 3:49 p.m. Robbery Fayette Drive and Roxanne Drive
Sector 48
10/1/22 5:46 p.m. Burglary 5900 Guild Drive
Sector 66
9/28/22 12:20 a.m. Burglary 12000 W. Jefferson Blvd.