The chart lists crimes through June 19 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 17
6/17/23 9:44 p.m. Robbery 10100 Lima Road
Sector 21
6/16/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Kensington Blvd.
6/18/23 5 a.m. Robbery 1900 Hillside Ave.
Sector 31
6/19/23 11 a.m. Burglary 800 W. Washington Blvd.
Sector 32
6/13/23 11:46 a.m. Burglary 2100 Fairfield Ave.
6/16/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 300 W. Taber St.
6/18/23 4:08 p.m. Robbery South Harrison Street
and West Suttenfield Avenue
Sector 34
6/15/23 11:30 p.m. Robbery 4100 Covington Road
Sector 35
6/15/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 500 Pinegrove Lane
Sector 42
6/13/23 8 p.m. Burglary 2500 S. Hanna St.
6/16/23 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Greentree Court
Sector 43
6/13/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3200 Rodgers Ave.
6/14/23 9 p.m. Burglary 2900 Euclid Ave.
Sector 44
6/14/23 9:30 a.m. Burglary 400 Wiebke St.
6/14/23 9 p.m. Burglary 2800 Holton Ave.
6/15/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 S. Hanna St.
6/19/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 400 E. Leith St.
Sector 45
6/13/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle South Lafayette Street
and East Sherwood Terrace
6/16/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 S. Anthony Blvd.
6/19/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4100 Bowser Ave.
6/19/23 1 a.m. Burglary 4000 Lillie St.
Sector 46
6/13/23 6 p.m. Burglary 3900 Hessen Cassel Road
Sector 48
6/13/23 5:31 a.m. Burglary 7800 Decatur Road
Sector 65
6/14/23 11:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd.