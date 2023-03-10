The chart lists crimes through March 6 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 12
3/2/23 Noon Burglary 1200 Putnam St.
Sector 13
3/2/23 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 W. State Blvd.
3/6/23 5:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Kentland Ave.
Sector 16
2/28/23 9 p.m. Burglary 2200 Contractors Drive
3/4/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4900 Lima Road
3/5/23 9 p.m. Burglary 2100 Research Drive
Sector 22
3/4/23 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 Charter Lane
Sector 26
3/3/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 St. Joe Road
Sector 32
3/2/23 Noon Theft from vehicle 1200 Michigan Ave.
Sector 33
3/1/23 1 p.m. Burglary 2100 Juliette Ave.
Sector 37
3/6/23 10:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7300 Hickory Creek Drive
Sector 42
3/2/23 10:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Bowser Ave.
Sector 45
3/6/23 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Lafayette Esplanade
Sector 47
3/2/23 2:15 p.m. Burglary 8500 Bridgeway Drive