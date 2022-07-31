The chart lists crimes through July 18 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
7/22/22 11:33 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Fairfield Ave.
7/24/22 11:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E Wayne St.
Sector 11
7/19/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Archer Ave.
7/20/22 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 W State Blvd.
7/21/22 6:10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Wells St.
7/21/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 N Clinton St.
7/23/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 600 Anderson Ave.
7/24/22 10:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 12
7/19/22 2:45 p.m. Burglary 1400 Sinclair St.
7/19/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Boone St.
Sector 13
7/24/22 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Point West Drive
Sector 15
7/20/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 500 W Essex Lane
7/23/22 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Coldwater Road
7/23/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Magnolia Lane
Sector 16
7/19/22 2:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 W. Washington Center Road
7/19/22 8:30 p.m. Burglary 2700 W Washington Center Road
7/20/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Value Drive
7/20/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5800 Challenger Parkway
Sector 18
7/20/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Island Club Drive
Sector 19
7/21/22 2:18 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10900 Pine Mills Road
7/21/22 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10900 Pine Mills Road
Sector 22
7/21/22 6:17 p.m. Burglary 4900 Vermont Lane
Sector 23
7/24/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6700 Maysville Road
Sector 24
7/25/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Woodway Drive
Sector 28
7/20/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Shadow Lake Lane
Sector 32
7/24/22 4:23 a.m. Robbery 1000 Home Ave.
Sector 34
7/19/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Apple Glen Blvd.
Sector 35
7/21/22 12:40 p.m. Robbery W Lenox Ave. & Hoagland Ave.
Sector 42
7/25/22 11:01 a.m. Burglary 200 E Woodland Ave.
Sector 43
7/19/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 Abbott St.
7/20/22 5:17 p.m. Robbery 4600 E Washington Blvd.
7/24/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Reynolds St.
7/25/22 9 a.m. Burglary 2700 Manford St.
Sector 44
7/20/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 S Monroe St.
7/20/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Bowser Ave.
7/20/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle Oxford St. and Smith St.
7/20/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 South Park Drive
7/21/22 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Colerick St.
7/24/22 11 a.m. Robbery 3000 Bowser Ave.
Sector 46
7/19/22 9:53 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 Joshua Lane
Sector 47
7/23/22 8:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 8300 Lakeside Drive
Sector 61
7/23/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Fox Hound Way
7/25/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7900 Shaker Court
Sector 65
7/23/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4400 Coventry Parkway