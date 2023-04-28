The chart lists crimes through April 24 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 3B
4/19/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Fulton St.
Sector 4B
4/21/23 4:57 p.m. Robbery East Jefferson Boulevard
and South Barr Street
Sector 11
4/18/23 8 p.m. Burglary 1700 Cortland Ave.
4/23/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 600 Mildred Ave.
4/23/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 12
4/24/23 10:40 p.m. Burglary 1000 High St.
Sector 16
4/21/23 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 Lima Road
Sector 17
4/21/23 6 p.m. Burglary 2100 Benoit Pass
Sector 18
4/23/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Cedar Glen Drive
Sector 21
4/22/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2400 Sherborne Blvd.
4/24/23 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Florida Drive
Sector 31
4/21/23 Noon Theft from vehicle 800 Lavina St.
Sector 32
4/21/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Fairfield Ave.
Sector 34
4/24/23 12:28 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Illinois Road
Sector 35
4/19/23 Midnight Burglary 4100 S. Wayne Ave.
4/23/23 11:21 a.m. Burglary 4600 S. Wayne Ave.
Sector 41
4/22/23 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Francis St.
Sector 41
4/23/23 10:17 a.m. Burglary 1000 E. Wallace St.
Sector 42
4/20/23 9:40 a.m. Robbery 1400 Greene St.
Sector 43
4/22/23 10 p.m. Burglary 3300 Rodgers Ave.
Sector 44
4/20/23 12:23 p.m. Robbery 1100 E. Rudisill Blvd.
Sector 45
4/24/23 1:04 a.m. Robbery 300 Lexington Court
Sector 47
4/21/23 10 p.m. Burglary 6800 John St.
Sector 48
4/24/23 6:58 p.m. Robbery 7600 Hessen Cassel Road
Sector 65
4/24/23 10:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Coventry Lane