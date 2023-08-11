The chart lists crimes through Aug. 7 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 1B
8/2/23 9:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 N. Harrison St.
Sector 3B
8/4/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Broadway
Sector 4B
8/4/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Washington Blvd.
Sector 11
8/1/23 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 N. Clinton St.
8/1/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Goshen Ave.
8/7/23 8 a.m. Burglary 2100 Wells St.
Sector 13
8/5/23 6:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 W. State Blvd.
Sector 15
8/2/23 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Larch Lane
Sector 16
8/1/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Cross Creek Blvd.
8/2/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 5900 Cross Creek Blvd.
8/4/23 1 p.m. Burglary 5700 Alta Vista Court
Sector 17
8/2/23 6:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 9300 Wallen Court
8/5/23 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Billy Drive
Sector 18
8/1/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Island Club Drive
Sector 21
8/1/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Elmwood Ave.
8/3/23 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Lake Ave.
8/5/23 12:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Hobson Road
Sector 24
8/5/23 10:05 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Wyandotte Drive
8/7/23 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 W. YMCA Park Drive
Sector 25
8/2/23 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Kinlock Place
8/3/23 2:42 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Quail Canyon Drive
Sector 33
8/4/23 7:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle Taylor and Freeman streets
8/5/23 8:20 p.m. Burglary 1800 Hale Ave.
8/7/23 12:48 p.m. Burglary 1800 Hale Ave.
Sector 34
8/6/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Sector 35
8/1/23 9:11 p.m. Burglary 4300 Indiana Ave.
8/5/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 400 Birchtree Lane
Sector 37
8/2/23 4:37 p.m. Burglary 2900 Lower Huntington Road
8/3/23 Noon Burglary 2900 Lower Huntington Road
Sector 41
8/3/23 4:01 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 E. Jefferson Blvd.
8/4/23 11 p.m. Robbery 600 E. Lewis St.
8/6/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 E. Washington Blvd.
Sector 42
8/7/23 11:38 p.m. Robbery Holton Street
Sector 46
8/6/23 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Capitol Ave.
Sector 47
8/5/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8200 Bridgeway Lane
Sector 48
8/1/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 5800 S. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 63
8/4/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 W. Jefferson Blvd.