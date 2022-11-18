More than a thousand people braved frigid temperatures early Friday evening to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season in Fort Wayne.
Just after 6 p.m., a small puppy used its tiny paw to flip a switch, illuminating the 40,000 lights hanging on the 40-foot, 2-ton blue spruce at Broadway Plaza.
The annual Christmas on Broadway, hosted by local lawyers Steve Shine and Tom Hardin, began in 2004 with only 150 attendees as a celebration of neighborhoods near the plaza, Shine said.
Shine was pleased with this year’s attendance in spite of the weather. He called the annual celebration the “gateway to the holidays” in Fort Wayne.
“It really is a symbol of hope and spirit for all of the neighborhoods and surrounding areas,” Shine said.
Despite the cold – the thermometer remained below freezing all day – onlookers cheered as the 41-member Concordia Lutheran Marching Cadets made their way down Broadway, followed by a fire truck transporting Santa Claus. The caravan also included several representatives of Humane Fort Wayne. They carried dogs from the shelter – including one, Play Dough, a Lab mix who helped turn on the lights.
Jessica Henry, Humane Fort Wayne’s executive director, said the shelter was this year’s featured charity for the event, which had the theme “Critters Christmas.” She said Play Dough recently came to Humane Fort Wayne from a shelter in Tennessee.
“We thought we should bring out some adoptable puppies,” Henry said, “to show just how adorable all the animals are from Humane Fort Wayne.”
After the brief parade, the puppy flipped the switch, illuminating the tree and sparking a dazzling fireworks display.
One onlooker, Yolanda Jones, attended the celebration with her eight grandchildren. They didn’t make it last year, Jones said, but she tries to attend as often as possible.
“I love us all coming together as a family. It just warms my heart,” Jones said. “My birthday is Christmas Eve; this is my season.”
Dawn Seabright brought her 9-year-old daughter, Bella. She considered not coming because of the sub-freezing temperatures, but decided to “endure it” in order to see Father Christmas.
“We like for her to see Santa, and we look forward to seeing the lights,” Seabright said. “And we like the cookies.”
Robert Guier came to Christmas on Broadway with his extended family, who he said just moved to the area from Nebraska. Guier hoped the cold would keep some fair-weather watchers away so his family would have plenty of room and a good spot to watch the festivities.
“It’s just a great kickoff to the holidays, you know, before Thanksgiving,” Guier said, adding that it’s special because of how big the tree is and how many years the event has been held.
“Really has the spirit of Christmas, Steve does,” he said of Shine.