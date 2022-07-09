Josiah Davenport loves the Three Rivers Festival Parade – so much that he began camping out for a spot at 1 a.m. Saturday.
“I remember it always being busy, and we could never find seats,” he said. “And I remembered people getting there early.”
Davenport attended the Saturday parade with his mother, Deborah Smallback, and his son, Caleb Davenport, 16. The three were sitting on Berry Street until about 3 a.m. Then they moved in front of the library to get a better view of the parade, which wouldn’t start for another seven hours.
“I enjoyed just sitting downtown … it was about 68 degrees, so it was nice,” Davenport said of the overnight temperature. “But my favorite part of the parade was seeing everyone and stuff we haven’t been able to do.”
Although not everyone waited outside for as long as Davenport, members of the Fort Wayne community shared his enthusiasm as the Three Rivers Festival parade returned. The event had been canceled the last two years over COVID-19 concerns.
The 53rd annual parade’s theme was “Better Together.” Justin Shurley, the festival’s executive director, said there were about 80 participants. He expected about 30,000 viewers along the route.
“We’re all really excited,” he said before the event. “I know the community is, too … I think everyone is just excited to get together and be together again.”
Erik Felts grew up in Fort Wayne, and Saturday he made the trip from Indianapolis – where he now lives – for the event.
“I’ve come to the parade since I was a newborn all the way (to now), and I’m 39,” he said. “So, I’ve been coming almost every year.”
Felts attended this year’s parade with his two children and his parents, arriving downtown around 9 a.m. Even with a large crowd, he said it wasn’t difficult to watch.
“It feels awesome to be back in-person and getting some sort of normalcy with everything in life,” Felts said, “especially the parade and just being around people and celebrating.”
Tiffany Archer attended the event with her two sons, Noah, 11, and Elijah, 7. Archer said this was Elijah’s first year at the parade, and Noah’s second time.
“It was great,” she said. “I like to see all the crowds, and we were actually able to find a seat.”
The family arrived about 40 minutes before the parade began, and Archer said it was a little difficult to find parking, but they didn’t struggle to find a seat.
Elijah’s favorite part was getting candy from the marchers, and Noah really liked seeing performers from “Hairspray: The Musical,” which is put on by the Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre.
Vanessa Rubio said the last time she remembers going to the parade was when she was a child.
“I guess I came a few years ago, but I was so tired that I don’t remember coming,” she said.
That wasn’t the case for Rubio this year. She said thought the parade was “really cool.”
Rubio liked seeing the veterans groups because she briefly served in the Navy. But her favorite parade participants were the local high school marching bands.
She particularly liked “getting to see who was better and how big they were compared to previous years.”