The blanket of snow that fell Saturday across downtown Fort Wayne added a festive element to the Community Transportation Network’s annual Hop On Brew Tour.
Now in its eighth year, the Hop On Brew Tour took about 200 guests to eight local breweries Saturday afternoon. Tour tickets sold out two weeks prior to the event, CTN Executive Director Justin Clupper said in an interview. It’s the nonprofit transportation agency’s fall fundraiser.
Guests with VIP tickets began gathering at about noon inside the Promenade Park pavilion, then boarded a fleet of CTN buses, which shuttled them to and from the various participating breweries. It’s a way for community members to experience riding on a CTN bus, Clipper said.
Fort Wayne residents Josh and Hannah Stork said they’ve participated in the tour from the beginning.
“It’s a great organization, and we also love all the breweries in town. So it’s a nice way to get out and support local and give back as well,” Hannah Stork said.
The Storks said it’s been great to watch the event grow from year to year, offering more features including VIP tickets and a silent auction, which was new to this year’s tour. Using CTN buses is also a nice touch, Josh Stork said.
“You get to experience what their riders experience and see a little bit of what your donation money goes toward and why it’s important,” he said. “I thought that’s always been the crucial thing, at least for this event.”
CTN provides specialized medical transportation to low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The organization furnishes more than 20,000 rides per year to about 900 clients, Clupper said.
Fundraisers, such as the Hop On Brew Tour, are an important source of income for the nonprofit.
The cost per ride is currently about $58 per client, Clupper said, adding that on average, CTN recoups only about $28 each through medical insurance. The organization expected to raise about $40,000 on Saturday.
CTN’s services are valuable and worth supporting, Hannah Stork said, because not everyone has a support network to call upon.
“Having a service like CTN to be able to support families – and I love they do with kids as well – it’s a great mission, and a great organization,” she said.
Fort Wayne resident Jody Vining said Saturday was her first time participating in the Hop On Brew Tour. She said went with some friends who had recommended it.
“I love our breweries in town,” she said. “It’s just a great way to visit them all with friends.”
The breweries participating in Saturday’s tour were Fortlandia, Hop River Brewing Company, Summit City Brewerks, Landing Beer Co., Trubble Brewing, Trubble Riverside Cafe and Tap, Gnometown Brewing Co. and Mad Anthony Brewing Co.
Many of the breweries on this year’s list have been participating in the tour since the beginning, Clupper said. “They’re making it easier for us to bring people together to raise funds,” he said.
Vining said she likes that Fort Wayne has an organization in CTN that is able to assist with residents’ transportation needs. She said it’s comforting to know that if she’d ever needed help with transportation, CTN could provide that service.