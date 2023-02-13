The southeast side of Fort Wayne will be getting a restaurant in the old Southtown Mall area.
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved a resolution Monday to sell 1.4 acres for a Culver’s to be built in what’s now Southtown Crossing.
The commissioners also approved funding a study for a trail that will hook into the statewide trail system.
The Culver’s is planned for a vacant lot near the intersection of Lafayette Street and East Tillman Road, said Jonathan Leist, the city's deputy director of redevelopment. The agreement with the developers puts the price for the property at $375,000.
It will be built next to the building with the cellphone store and salons and across the street, North Southtown Crossing, from the Wal-Mart.
Culver’s is a Wisconsin-based chain restaurant known for custard and ButterBurgers. The developers, Jeff Liegel and Chad Stevenson, said they operate 90 of the restaurants in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Florida. In Fort Wayne, they own the Culver’s restaurants on Stellhorn Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
The new Culver’s can’t open until 2026 because the city has an agreement the city with the Wendy’s at Southtown Crossing to initially limit competition until then. Liegel said construction and ordering equipment would take about that long, but he declined to give a month the restaurant could open.
The Culver’s may have double drive-thrus, he said. However, it will concentrate on the indoor dining.
Leist said having more places to eat is part of the redevelopment strategy for southeast Fort Wayne, which hasn’t had much development in recent years. The city is looking to bring in “third places” where people can gather other than work or home.
In the last 18 months, businesses have been joining the Wal-Mart and Menards, the anchor stores, he said. That included a car repair business, a real estate office and a Starbucks.
“The Starbucks was a big deal,” Leist said, noting it is someplace people can have coffee with friends.
Southtown Mall opened in 1969 and closed in 2003 after stores started leaving in 1997 and Sears, the last anchor, closed in 2002. The city of Fort Wayne took over the mall through eminent domain in spring 2004 and started demolition that fall. Menards opened in March 2006.
The trail that could connect Fort Wayne to the rest of the state is still in the concept stage.
The commissioners approved up to $43,200 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) money for a study for the Poka-Bache trail coming through the city. TIF money is collected from the increase in property taxes in areas that the city has invested in for redevelopment.
The trail, which will be extended from Angola, is planned as an 81-mile long State Visionary Trail that would link to Fort Wayne’s trail system, said Holly Petzak of the city's Community Development Division. The plans are for the trail to eventually connect Pokagon State Park near Angola with Ouabache State Park Near Bluffton.
It could eventually reach Indianapolis, Petzak said.
Leist said it’s a feasibility study the redevelopment commission is funding. It would determine a budget and a timeline for construction, as well as identify obstacles along the way. The trail would be paid for with some TIF money, grants and partnerships, he said.
Although it’s a feasibility study, Leist is certain that the trail will come through Fort Wayne. Indiana will likely have grant opportunities for the trail.
“It’s just a matter of when,” he said.