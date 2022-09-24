A series of artist- and family-made altars fill a gallery in the Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s Día de los Muertos exhibit. This exhibit runs through Nov. 13, and features traditional Mexican altars with sugar skulls, colorful tissue paper cutouts, and photos or personal items of deceased relatives to honor the souls of the departed.
