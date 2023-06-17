"Yup, I told you. The stroller."
That was a spectator's ho-hum reaction after personal trainer Alex Cushman crossed the finish line first during the Father's Day 5K Walk-Run-Ruck on Saturday.
Cushman was out in front from the start and never looked back, but officials at the scorer's table said his 2½-year-old daughter, Amelia, actually placed a second ahead of her father's 16½-minute time – because she was a passenger in the stroller.
It's a cute memory Cushman will share with his little girl when she's older.
"It's just great to be a father and share this with her," said Cushman, 30, a Fort Wayne native who now lives in Madison, Wisconsin.
"We came back for Father's Day this weekend and I heard about the 5K, so I thought why not," he said.
Presented by the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne & Allen County, the athletic event raises money for the organization's Military Families and A Baby's Closet programs. Registration fees ranged from $25 to $35.
At least 300 people participated in the 5K, which started in front of Associated Churches along East Wayne Street and then circled participants around Lakeside Park’s lush rose garden and shaded area.
The Rev. Roger Reece, executive pastor, said the event brings attention to a pair of needy causes people sometimes "need a little nudge" to remember.
Associated Churches provides military families with emergency housing, utility and medical aid, as well as job training and other services.
A Baby's Closet offers parenting help, such as prenatal care resources, nutrition classes and related assistance.
"It's not about the race, it's about the journey," Reece said. "This is a chance to come together and enjoy a little family time."
That's what Grabill residents Jeremy and Chloe Bushey did – albeit from the sidelines.
"We have family participating, and we're supporting them," Jeremy Bushey said. "We used to run, but since the kids, we don't run as much."
The 30-something couple recently moved back to northeast Indiana from Indianapolis and have been busy adjusting to their young family with two little ones. Jeremy is an engineer and his wife, a marketing consultant.
"Next year, we want our 2-year-old Zoe to run," Chloe Bushey said. "She'll be ready."
Tim Bruckner, 45, is a cross-country coach and teacher who lives in Huntington. He ran with his two daughters – Alayna and Alivia on Saturday.
"We've run in this before, and they love it," Bruckner said of his girls, ages 14 and and 11.
Alayna readily said her dad finished ahead of her in the event, but when pressed a bit her younger sister says otherwise.
Her father is bigger and stronger, so his finish time should be prorated or something, right?
After shooting a glance at her dad, Alivia smiled and said, "Yeah."